U.S. Embassy in Fiji assists with welfare checks in Tonga | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
U.S. Embassy in Fiji assists with welfare checks in Tonga

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • CPL VANESSA PARKER/NZDF VIA AP / JAN. 17 Volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga. Thick ash on an airport runway was delaying aid deliveries to the Pacific island nation of Tonga, where significant damage was being reported days after a huge undersea volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Individuals wishing to inquire about their loved ones in Tonga may do so through the U.S. Embassy in Fiji.

Saturday’s catastrophic volcanic eruption, tsunami and earthquake left many injured and at least three dead.

Due to damage sustained Saturday to a fiber optic cable below the ocean floor, much of the communications between Tonga and the outside world have been cut off.

Hawaii resident Milikaleakona Tonga Hopoi sent an inquiry to the American embassy in Suva, Fiji, and received a positive response Tuesday.

The embassy replied that its consular section is actively working with family members of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents living in Tonga.

To obtain welfare information and whereabouts, send an email with detailed information of such persons to the U.S. Embassy, U.S. Citizen Services, at SuvaACS@state.gov.

