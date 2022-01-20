Hawaii records 9 new coronavirus-related deaths, 5,911 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported nine new coronavirus-related deaths and 5,911 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,135 fatalities and 190,678 cases.

All nine deaths were on Oahu. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 837 fatalities on Oahu, 159 on Hawaii island, 106 on Maui, 20 on Kauai, two on Molokai and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

Hawaii Department of Health investigators find out the vaccination status of each positive case after the fact, which is why those statistics are not included side by side in the daily case counts, officials have previously said.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 853,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 67.9 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 3,901 new cases on Oahu, 567 on Hawaii island, 996 on Maui, 276 on Kauai, 43 on Molokai, 28 on Lanai and 100 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The daily infection tally is usually from cases reported to the state two days earlier.

Hawaii health officials said the state’s electronic data collection system for cases has become so overwhelmed by the number of test results that it stopped processing negative test results beginning Sunday. The move should provide a more accurate daily count of positive cases, but the change means that the state will not be able to calculate the case positivity rate, officials said.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 135,017 on Oahu, 20,056 on Hawaii island, 22,198 on Maui, 7,715 on Kauai, 768 on Molokai and 394 on Lanai. There are also 4,530 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 57,708 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 1,150.

By island, Oahu has 41,360 active cases, the Big Island has 5,224, Maui has 7.619, Kauai has 3,049, Molokai has 293 and Lanai has 163.

The state’s 7-day average infection count is 4,418, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 3,079, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,666,022 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 6,437 from a day earlier.

Health officials say that 75.4% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, 81.3% have received at least one dose, and 31.1% have received a third dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,457 have required hospitalizations, with 14 new hospitalizations reported today.

Thirty-one hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,426 hospitalizations within the state, 4,144 have been on Oahu, 665 on Maui, 493 on the Big Island, 108 on Kauai 11 on Molokai, and five on Lanai.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.