Hawaii’s Bruno Mars announces Silk Sonic residency in Las Vegas

Doors will soon open for a series of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak concerts in Las Vegas.

The singers — who make up the Silk Sonic music duo — announced a 13-show residency in Las Vegas that begins next month.

“Its happening!” Mars tweeted Wednesday. “The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!”

The Silk Sonic residency is scheduled for Feb. 25 to April 2. The shows will take place at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM Las Vegas.

“THE TERMS ARE LOCKED AND VEGAS MIGHT NOT EVER BE THE SAME JACK!!” .Paak tweeted Wednesday. “YOU’RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY!”

Mars, an 11-time Grammy winner, and .Paak were both established artists when they teamed up to create Silk Sonic, releasing their debut album, “An Evening with Silk Sonic,” last year.

Their first single, “Leave the Door Open,” reached the top spot on the Billboard chart, and the duo performed together at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

They are the latest high-profile act to book a Las Vegas residency. Katy Perry kicked off her residency last month, while Celine Dion, Britney Spears and Mariah Carey are among the stars who have headlined their own.