PHOTO: Orange Delicacies

ORANGE DELICACIES: A worker hung up persimmons at the Inaka Michi no Eki Yashimaya store in Marumori, Japan, in Novembder, where they were to dry for about 45 days to remove their astringency. Spring temperatures fell below zero more often than usual in Marumori, reducing the persimmon crop. As a result, the town is expected to produce only about 10% of its usual output of dried persimmons.
