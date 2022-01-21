Distressed hiker airlifted from Manoa Falls Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department today rescued a hiker in distress on the Manoa Falls Trail.
A 72-year-old male visitor from Arizona became weak from possible dehydration after hiking for about 30 minutes.
The fire department received a 911 call regarding the ill hiker at 10:53 a.m. Five units staffed with 16 personnel responded and the first units arrive on scene at 10:58 a.m.
Three fire fighters climbed the trail and made contact with the hiker at 11:23 a.m. He was medically assessed and found to be alert and uninjured, HFD said in a news release.
HFD’s Air 3 helicopter inserted a rescue specialist at 11:24 a.m. The hiker was placed on a stretcher and airlifted to a landing zone established at Manoa District Park.
The fire department rescue team transferred the hiker to Emergency Medical Services at 11:43 a.m., but the he declined treatment. The man was instead reunited with his wife, who had been escorted to the landing zone by HFD personnel.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.