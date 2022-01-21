Distressed hiker airlifted from Manoa Falls Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department today rescued a hiker in distress on the Manoa Falls Trail.

A 72-year-old male visitor from Arizona became weak from possible dehydration after hiking for about 30 minutes.

The fire department received a 911 call regarding the ill hiker at 10:53 a.m. Five units staffed with 16 personnel responded and the first units arrive on scene at 10:58 a.m.

Three fire fighters climbed the trail and made contact with the hiker at 11:23 a.m. He was medically assessed and found to be alert and uninjured, HFD said in a news release.

HFD’s Air 3 helicopter inserted a rescue specialist at 11:24 a.m. The hiker was placed on a stretcher and airlifted to a landing zone established at Manoa District Park.

The fire department rescue team transferred the hiker to Emergency Medical Services at 11:43 a.m., but the he declined treatment. The man was instead reunited with his wife, who had been escorted to the landing zone by HFD personnel.