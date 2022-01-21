Hawaii records 2 new coronavirus-related deaths, 4,473 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported two new coronavirus-related deaths and 4,473 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,137 fatalities and 195,151 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 856,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 68.6 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 3,123 new cases on Oahu, 507 on Hawaii island, 461 on Maui, 262 on Kauai, 17 on Molokai, 33 on Lanai and 70 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

