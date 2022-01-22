Honolulu firefighters rescue 2 from Waikele house fire

An 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman were rescued from their Waikele home today after their garage was found emanating “heavy smoke and flames.”

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call at around 12:30 a.m. about a building fire at 94-1002 Koliana St. and found a “small” two-story, single-family home with smoke and fire coming from its garage.

As firefighters battled the two-alarm fire in the garage, they received reports that two people were still inside the dwelling. Both were rescued from the smoke-filled home.

The 80-year-old man was found near the door to the garage and the 78-year-old woman was still asleep in an upstairs bedroom. They received medical attention at the scene and were transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services just before 1 a.m. EMS reported both occupants to be in stable condition.

HFD was able to fully extinguish the fire before 1:30 a.m.

Total damages from the fire have been estimated at $117,000, including $110,000 to the house itself and $7,000 to its contents.

The origin and cause of the fire are still being investigated, and it’s not yet known if smoke or fire alarms were present in the home.