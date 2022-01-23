Honolulu firefighters investigate cause of blaze at Kakaako condo

Honolulu firefighters are investigating the cause of a smoldering fire on the 39th floor of a high-rise in Kakaako.

At 2:09 p.m. Sunday, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call reporting thick, black smoke coming from a unit on the 39th floor of The Collection at 600 Ala Moana Boulevard. HFD dispatched 11 units and 43 personnel. After hooking up to a water supply and taking control of the elevator, a second alarm in the building went off, according to an HFD news release.

Fire crews made their way into a 39th-floor unit and found a smoldering fire that was extinguished before their arrival. No one was hurt and there was no damage to neighboring units.

HFD’s Fire Investigator was called and an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing.

There was no damage estimate immediately available, according to HFD.