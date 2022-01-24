Hawaii’s COVID-19 boosted numbers rise slightly, while overall vaccinated data fall after review

The Hawaii Department of Health announced this morning it has revised its reporting of the number of COVID-19 vaccination series of completed and booster doses administered in Hawaii.

The revised data, arising from a review of vaccination reporting, shows an increase in booster shots administered and a decrease in vaccinations completed to date, the announcement said.

According to the review, the reason for the increase in boosters is that some booster doses administered to people who had previously received a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been reported as second doses rather than boosters.

Adding these now correctly recorded booster doses, the revision resulted in the current percentage of the population that has received a booster dose increasing almost two percentage points, from 33.1% today from 31.4% Friday.

The most significant increase was found among older age groups, DOH said.

The revised data shows the percentage of those ages 65 to 74 who have received booster doses has increased to 69% today from 65.4% Friday.

The percentage of those age 75 and older has increased to 70.9% today from 69.4% Friday.

However, the data revision resulted in a decrease in tthe percentage of the overall population that has completed its primary vaccine series to 74.4% today from 75.5% Friday.

The largest decrease was found to be among people age 50 to 64, 88.2% of whom were found to have completed their primary vaccination series today, a decrease from 90.2% Friday .

Vaccination and testing options are available at hawaiicovid19.com.