Honolulu lifeguards make multiple rescues around Oahu due to high surf

Oahu lifeguards were busy today responding to people who got in trouble in the surf, according to Honolulu Ocean Safety.

Among those rescued was a 50-year old male swimmer who was unresponsive and in critical condition at Ke Iki Beach in Pupukea.

A 911 call came in at 3:30 p.m. describing someone in trouble in the shore break. Lifeguards got the man out of the water and onto the shore to perform cardio pulmonary resuscitation. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded and took over with advanced life support before taking him to the emergency room.

Just before 3 p.m. Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to a 15-year old female who swallowed water at Mermaid Cave on the leeward side of Oahu. The swimmer was treated and transported by EMS in stable condition to an emergency room.

Shortly prior, lifeguards treated a 19-year old surfer who suffered a head injury and swallowed water at Pipeline. Lifeguards brought him to shore and administered first aid. EMS responded and ended up taking him in serious condition to an emergency room.

“Honolulu Ocean Safety strongly reminds the public to know it’s limits. The surf can appear smaller than it is during lulls. Please keep a safe distance along the shoreline,” the department said in a release.