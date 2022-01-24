Kapaa man charged after Kauai police find drugs, firearms during search

A 58-year-old Kapaa man is being held on $1 million bail after he was arrested on various drug and weapons charges, the Kauai Police Department reported today.

Paul Bun Chung Say of Kapaʿa was arrested Jan. 19 after the department’s vice section enacted search warrants on the man.

During their searches, officers recovered 243 grams of methamphetamine, 42 grams of Fentanyl, 26.4 grams of marijuana, $8,046 in cash, a loaded handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun, a 223 semi-automatic AR-15 style ghost gun, ammunition and other suspected drugs that need to be sent for testing, police said.

Say was charged with two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree, two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree, one count of promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree, seven counts of place to keep ammunition, three counts of ownership or possession prohibited, as well as one count each of alteration of identification marks prohibited, place to keep pistol or revolver, carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a public highway, and manufacturing, purchasing, or obtaining firearm parts to assemble a firearm having no serial number.