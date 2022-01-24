comscore Man, 30, arrested after he allegedly stabs Waimanalo woman, 71, with kitchen knife | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 30, arrested after he allegedly stabs Waimanalo woman, 71, with kitchen knife

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

Honolulu police arrested a 30-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed a 71-year-old woman several times with a kitchen knife in Waimanalo Sunday night.

An argument broke out between the suspect and the victim at her residence at about 7:45 p.m. The argument escalated, resulting in the suspect stabbing the victim several times with the knife, police said.

She was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Police arrested the suspect at the victim’s residence on Waikupanaha Street on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Sarah Palin tests positive for COVID-19, delaying libel trial against New York Times

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up