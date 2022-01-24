Man, 30, arrested after he allegedly stabs Waimanalo woman, 71, with kitchen knife

Honolulu police arrested a 30-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed a 71-year-old woman several times with a kitchen knife in Waimanalo Sunday night.

An argument broke out between the suspect and the victim at her residence at about 7:45 p.m. The argument escalated, resulting in the suspect stabbing the victim several times with the knife, police said.

She was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Police arrested the suspect at the victim’s residence on Waikupanaha Street on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.