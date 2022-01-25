H-3, Kaneohe-bound freeway scheduled for temporary closure this weekend

The H-3 freeway, Kaneohe-bound, is scheduled for full closure this weekend between the Halawa and Halekou interchanges for expansion joint repair work, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Friday and continue through the weekend until 4 a.m. Monday. On-ramps to the H-3 from Kamehameha and Likelike highways will also be closed during that time period.

Kaneohe-bound motorists are advised to use the Likelike Highway or Pali Highway as alternate routes during the closure.

HDOT advises the public to follow all traffic control signs on the H-3 and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Special-duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control. Roadwork is weather permitting.