Kapahulu Avenue reopens following building fire

Police briefly closed all lanes of Kapahulu Avenue between Kanaina and Campbell Avenues due to a building fire this afternoon.
The blaze has been extinguished and traffic is once again flowing. One lane remains closed.
Six Honolulu Fire Department units responded to a building fire at 465 Kapahulu Avenue shortly before 4:32 p.m.
The five-story structure is a mixed-use building with businesses on the ground floor and residential apartments on the upper floors.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
