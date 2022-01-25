Kapahulu Avenue reopens following building fire

Police briefly closed all lanes of Kapahulu Avenue between Kanaina and Campbell Avenues due to a building fire this afternoon.

The blaze has been extinguished and traffic is once again flowing. One lane remains closed.

Six Honolulu Fire Department units responded to a building fire at 465 Kapahulu Avenue shortly before 4:32 p.m.

The five-story structure is a mixed-use building with businesses on the ground floor and residential apartments on the upper floors.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.