comscore Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes off East Maui overnight | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes off East Maui overnight

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:22 am
  • USGS GEOLOGICAL SURVEY A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck off East Maui overnight but did not pose a tsunami threat.

    USGS GEOLOGICAL SURVEY

    A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck off East Maui overnight but did not pose a tsunami threat.

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck off East Maui overnight but did not pose a tsunami threat.

The temblor struck at 12:51 a.m., 6.65 miles north-northeast of Wailua, Maui, at a depth of 25.5 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“No tsunami is expected … However, some areas may have experienced shaking,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.

Hundred of people reported feeling the quake, mostly in Haiku and Makawao, but respondents to the USGS “Did You Feel It?” page reported in from as far away as Kurtistown and Mililani.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Where is Peng Shuai? T-shirts will be OK at Australian Open
Next Story
Police shoot man, 48, who allegedly charged at them with knife in Ala Moana area

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up