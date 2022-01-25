Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes off East Maui overnight

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck off East Maui overnight but did not pose a tsunami threat.

The temblor struck at 12:51 a.m., 6.65 miles north-northeast of Wailua, Maui, at a depth of 25.5 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“No tsunami is expected … However, some areas may have experienced shaking,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.

Hundred of people reported feeling the quake, mostly in Haiku and Makawao, but respondents to the USGS “Did You Feel It?” page reported in from as far away as Kurtistown and Mililani.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.