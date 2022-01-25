Flavorful fusion

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Owned by Jeremy Quenga, Jeramiah’s Island Fusion is a food truck that serves Chamorro-inspired dishes and other ethnic cuisines for a medley of tasty treats for customers to dig into.

Quenga shares that his mom, of Puerto Rican descent, died when he was young, and he was raised by his grandparents on his Chamorro side of the family from Guam.

Jeramiah was a nickname that Quenga’s grandfather gave him, and that’s the name he chose for his food truck business.

He also spent 20 years in California, experiencing a variety of other food styles. So, when he opened his food truck in 2019, he wanted to blend what he grew up with, and the tastes he acquired during his travels through life in The Golden State.

“I grew up to love different cultural foods. I wanted to show these different cultures, plus Chamorro culture and what my grandparents taught us,” Quenga notes.

According to Quenga, he’s basically lived on his own since the age of 13, eating Mexican food in San Jose, California. Eventually, he relocated to Oahu and started a takeout restaurant in Maili, which shut down prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But it was always my goal to have a food truck,” Quenga says.

After finding an appropriate truck, he and his brother financed it, and their friends, along with Quenga’s fiancée renovated the truck themselves.

Jeramiah’s Island Fusion regularly travels to locations in Ewa Beach, Waikele and downtown Honolulu, as well as various farmers markets and night markets.

“We mainly do the events around the island,” Quenga says. “We welcome preorders and large orders.”

Among the labor-intensive dishes available from Jeramiah’s Island Fusion are the half-pound keleguen selections ($7 chicken, $10 steak, $10 shrimp).

Other choices are the Dangkalu Trust Me plate ($20), Fiesta plate ($18) and the Kamakaz Buttah Steak plate ($20).

Describing his love for his occupation, Quenga explains, “This is something our grandparents definitely passed down to us, and it’s our dedication to them. I want to emphasize that, because that’s the truth. It’s the walk of our journey. It’s been a ride.”

Quenga says that besides himself, his son, his fiancée and his brother do much of the work to make the business a success.

“My son is a rock-solid guy, he’s 11 years old and he can hold every position in the truck. My brother holds it down in the kitchen,” he adds.

Jeramiah’s Island Fusion

Call: 808-517-7031

Email: jeramiahs.island.fusion@gmail.com

Instagram: @jeramiahs.island.fusion

How to pay: cash, Visa, Mastercard, American Express

How to order: In person, phone, Instagram