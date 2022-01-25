Flavorful fusion
- By Don Robbins
-
Today
- Updated 2:34 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Da bomb Guam Bomb ($20) plate with barbecue short ribs, Chamorro-style barbecue ribs and chicken, chicken kelaguen and red rice
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Combination half Kekoa special and half Hagun Suni Buttah Steak ($20)
-
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Victoria and Jeremy “Jeramiah” Quenga with Miah Rose and Tasi-Tano, Albert Quenga with a photo of their grandparents Jesus and Julia Quenga, and Jeremy “Kekoa” Jr. with Tina Paulele Quenga.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree