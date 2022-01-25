comscore Flavorful fusion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Flavorful fusion

  • By Don Robbins
    Da bomb Guam Bomb ($20) plate with barbecue short ribs, Chamorro-style barbecue ribs and chicken, chicken kelaguen and red rice

    Combination half Kekoa special and half Hagun Suni Buttah Steak ($20)

    Victoria and Jeremy “Jeramiah” Quenga with Miah Rose and Tasi-Tano, Albert Quenga with a photo of their grandparents Jesus and Julia Quenga, and Jeremy “Kekoa” Jr. with Tina Paulele Quenga.

Owned by Jeremy Quenga, Jeramiah’s Island Fusion is a food truck that serves Chamorro-inspired dishes and other ethnic cuisines for a medley of tasty treats for customers to dig into. Read more

