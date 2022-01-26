Maui firefighters extinguish shelter fire in Lahaina

Maui firefighters today extinguished a fire in Lahaina that caused damage to a nearby boat.
Fire personnel were alerted to a fire at 893 Kuhua Street at 11:19 a.m., the Maui Fire Department said in a release.
Three units responded to the call and when crews arrived they found a canopy-type shelter fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters had the blaze under control at 11:35 a.m. and it was extinguished about 30 minutes later.
The fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to contents within the shelter and $10,000 in damage to a boat located nearby.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.