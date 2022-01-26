Maui firefighters extinguish shelter fire in Lahaina

Maui firefighters today extinguished a fire in Lahaina that caused damage to a nearby boat.

Fire personnel were alerted to a fire at 893 Kuhua Street at 11:19 a.m., the Maui Fire Department said in a release.

Three units responded to the call and when crews arrived they found a canopy-type shelter fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters had the blaze under control at 11:35 a.m. and it was extinguished about 30 minutes later.

The fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to contents within the shelter and $10,000 in damage to a boat located nearby.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.