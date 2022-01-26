Police seize 16 gambling machines, arrest woman in Liliha raid

Honolulu police arrested a 44-year-old woman and seized 16 gambling machines and cash during a raid at an illegal game room in Liliha Tuesday night.
Officers of the Narcotics/Vice Division executed a search warrant at the game room with assistance from the Specialized Services Division, police said.
A police arrest log shows officers arrested the woman at 1466 Liliha St. just after 9:20 p.m. for promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of gambling devices. She was released after posting $4,000 bail.
To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 808-723-3933.
