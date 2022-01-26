Visitor from Arizona, 50, drowns while swimming at Ke Iki Beach

A 50-year-old visitor has died after he ran into trouble while swimming at Ke Iki Beach on Oahu’s North Shore Monday.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified him as Timothy Winter of Arizona. The cause of death was determined to be drowning and the manner of death was classified as an accident.

A 911 call came in at 3:30 p.m. Monday describing someone in trouble in the shore break at the beach in Pupukea.

Lifeguards got him out of the water and brought him to shore where they conducted cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Winter until Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived and took over.

EMS administered advanced life support and took him in critical condition to a hospital where he died.