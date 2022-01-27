Las Vegas man allegedly attacked Asian American store owner

LAS VEGAS >> Bond was set at $25,000 Wednesday for a Las Vegas man accused of attacking an Asian American business owner.

Authorities said 36-year-old Anthony Dishari was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

During a bail hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court, Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Mike Dickerson said Dishari beat the store owner in a parking lot after uttering racist slurs at the businessman’s employees.

Dickerson said the crime was “motivated by racism.”

Dishari’s lawyer Sean Sullivan said his client is not a racist.

Sullivan said Dishari was jumped by some people after he left a bar and then was approached by another man with a weapon and a fight ensued.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Saturday’s reported attack has only furthered concerns about the safety of Asian Americans in the Las Vegas area following the December shooting of a waiter in Chinatown.