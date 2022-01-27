Motorcycle accident near Waiahole Poi Factory injures 2

Two people on a motorcycle were injured near the Waiahole Poi Factory this evening after they were hit by another vehicle.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 33-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were hit at around 7:30 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway and were seriously injured after “flying off” the motorcycle.

EMS treated and transported the two patients to a hospital in serious condition.