Motorcycle accident near Waiahole Poi Factory injures 2

Two people on a motorcycle were injured near the Waiahole Poi Factory this evening after they were hit by another vehicle.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 33-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were hit at around 7:30 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway and were seriously injured after “flying off” the motorcycle.
EMS treated and transported the two patients to a hospital in serious condition.
