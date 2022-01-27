Wailua resident displaced after fire destroys home

Kauai firefighters today extinguished a fire in Wailua that razed a house, displacing one resident.

Fire personnel responded to a report of a structure fire on Kihei Road at about 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Kauai Fire Department said in a release.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at around 9:10 p.m. to find a single-story dwelling fully engulfed in flames. A defensive strategy was used to contain the fire, while firefighters remained on site to extinguish multiple flare-ups through the night.

Kauai Police Department personnel, who were on the scene at 6:20 a.m. today, informed dispatch of another flare-up at approximately 7:35 a.m. The fire was completely extinguished after 9:45 a.m., when the Department of Public Works used heavy machinery to move debris and assist in ongoing efforts.

Fire investigators and personnel remained at the scene until 2 p.m.

Multiple units responded to the incident, including Rescue 3, the on-duty battalion chief and personnel from the Lihue, Kaiakea and Kapaa fire stations. The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative, American Medical Response and the KFD Fire Prevention Bureau were also involved.

No injuries were reported. Volunteers with the America Red Cross assisted the displaced individual.

The structure is considered a total loss, with damage to the building and its contents estimated at $893,000.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.