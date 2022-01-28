VIDEO: University of Hawaii introduces Timmy Chang as new head football coach

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

University of Hawaii President David Lassner and athletics director David Matlin formally introduced Timmy Chang as the 25th University of Hawaii head football coach today.

A program was held at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Chang’s former UH teammate, Mike Lafaele, and current UH wide receiver Jonah Panoke were among the guest speakers.

“This is surreal for me. I see old faces. I see new faces. I see faces from the past. I see faces from the future. This is unbelievable,” Chang said. “Since I’ve taken this job six days ago we’ve hit the ground running. The biggest thing for me was just to get the players to believe. I thought it was so awesome they came up with the ‘Braddahhood.’ “

Chang’s hiring was announced Saturday, just eight days after former coach Todd Graham stepped down amid public criticism.

The job was originally offered to former UH head coach June Jones, who turned it down after not agreeing to terms on a contract that would have included a succession plan.

Ching’s deal is for four years with a fifth year kicked in if Hawaii reaches a bowl game in the first two years.

Chang finished his opening remarks saying. “I am going to give you my all and let’s just see where the chips fall.”

During a Q&A session, Chang was asked about his first thoughts when he was offered the job.

“I just wanted to talk to the players. They are the bloodline,” Chang said. “They don’t know me yet. I recruited some of them, but I am going to give them my all, going to love them, going to coach them hard.”

Chang has already named multiple people to his coaching staff, including promoting Jacob Yoro to defensive coordinator and tapping Ian Shoemaker as offensive coordinator.

