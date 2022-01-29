Lifeguards rescue boater who encounters big surf in Mokuleia

Ocean Safety rescued a 62-year-old boater this afternoon in waters off Crozier Drive in Mokuleia.

The Honolulu Emergency Services Department said the man took his Hobie Catamaran into 8- to 10-foot surf and was about 100 yards offshore near surf break known as Fujiokas, when he got into trouble.

Lifeguards got to the man at 1:45 p.m. and towed him and his catamaran using a rescue watercraft safely back to shore.

The Emergency Services Department said he did not require Emergency Medical Services.

Ocean Safety recommends checking surf conditions and carrying a cellphone when going out on a watercraft.