Vital Statistics: Jan. 21 to 27, 2022

Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Jan. 21-27
>> Lisa Mae Adkins and Nicholas John Schumaker
>> Beatriz Brittany Ulep Bumanglag and Johnavi Kapiladeva Rahsaan Arjuna Thomas Aquino Darby
>> Janell Tamako Kahinu Cameros and Taylor Jared Lau
>> Alissa Nalani Kuuipo Cateil and Brandt Takeichi Keola Izumo
>> Marissa Lu Chang and Victor Wai Tak Tsoi
>> Jamari Bernard Cleveland and Ja’Naya Sharese Williams
>> Kristen Amber Corso and Marcus Alan Russell
>> Gary Lynn Deemer and Julie Anne Arndt
>> Antonio Cruz Derilo and Angelique Alexandria Lackey-Salazar
>> Victoria Nicole Lee Eng and Alexander William Beerman
>> Justin Lee Groomes and Brittany Shea Blevins
>> Matthew Scott Gross and Linh Thi Nguyen
>> Matthew Allen Heim and Carolyn Jayne Lee
>> Ambilos Iehsi Jr. and Clareen Hadley
>> Ezekiel Kekoamaikalanimai Baldwin Lau and Jenna Bleu Forti
>> Shane Patrick Lupi and Chelsa- Marie Kalina Okalani Kanani Cagulada
>> Kevin Theodore O’Keefe and Emily Ann Weisiger
>> Maureen Alison Riley and Wesley Alan Pollard
>> Robert Kirk Germaine Ruegsegger and Alicia Kealoha Bonifacio
>> Jordan Ashleigh Sanders and Emmanuel David de Sagun
>> Georjianne Nicolai Domingo Santiago and Yves Tristan Ramos Ortiz
>> Abram Jacob Shaw and Amy Elizabeth Hagedorn
>> Irene Joyce Shaw and David Allen Pomarenski
>> Wilbur Sherman Smith III and Carla Danette Cordell
>> Shelby Rose Henderson Smout and Justin Robert Vinall
>> Lyndelle Idamae Kanoelani Sosene-Muaava and Owen Joshua Pangelinan Sablan
>> Larry Pua Stevens Jr. and Dawn Marie Williams
>> Ashley Ann Trein and Eric Lee Snyder
>> Eryn Emily Usrey and Vance Ruben Uribe
>> Shawan Demoney Wright and Heather Anne Hewitt
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Jan. 21-27
>> Ivy Layne Adair
>> Ariannah Abiodun Agboola
>> Evelyn Rose Balderrama
>> Dagny Thora Barney
>> Charlotte Estela Bruce
>> Zaydee Estelle Mangubat Bucasas
>> Evangeline Noelani Burnham
>> Hudson Kai Clark
>> Jett William Concepcion
>> Kokes Pete Cuevas Jr.
>> Laney Grace Culver
>> Arnel Belmoro Yamate Dela Cruz Jr.
>> Charles George Doussett
>> Makena Rain Lewie Edwards
>> Jhené U‘ilani Ferrer
>> Jordyn Ann Flores
>> Jesus Raul Gomez
>> Isaiah Lewis Kaleialohaikapomaika‘i Helge
>> Aisley Joy Henckel
>> Lucas William Horvat
>> Alijah Jane House
>> Wade Ryan jensen
>> Luna Summer Knecht
>> Andrew Kalaemakani Masakatsu Koide
>> Ratu Phoenix Ilaitia Komaisavai
>> Evelyn Marie Kotlar
>> Lando Jisung Lee
>> Kai Kenji Lessary
>> Warren-Iokepa Spencer-Kawika Mariano-Hardy
>> Aleiah Manamea Maugaotega
>> Atticus David McFadden
>> Payge Keakahaimakani Medeiros
>> Reef Kauakolowaooka‘ala Sallas Mielke
>> Kolt Kalino‘okekukunaokala Kaninau Montizor
>> Ezra Tadashi Yamanaka Navarro
>> Jett Hayze Kahuoka‘a‘awa Nozawa
>> Jemma Narni-Rai Oliver
>> Nathaniel Kaleiola‘onapualanieho‘onanikahonua Pa‘alani
>> Princess Joy Biacan Reyes
>> Acelyn Marie Aliviado santiago
>> Kay Ellis Shimoji
>> Keaomaikahaku Luke Teaito Tavares
>> Zhaydric Ted Bueno Velasco
>> Kiele Mapuana I Ka Malu O Ka Lani Sho Ernest Vierra-Villanueva
>> Nico Kai Weeks
>> Albie Bertil Thomas Ho‘omanawanui Werjefelt
