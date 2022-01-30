Vital Statistics: Jan. 21 to 27, 2022

Each week, the Honolulu Star- ­­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Jan. 21-27

>> Lisa Mae Adkins and Nicholas John Schumaker

>> Beatriz Brittany Ulep Bumang­lag and Johnavi Kapiladeva Rahsaan Arjuna Thomas Aquino Darby

>> Janell Tamako Kahinu Cameros and Taylor Jared Lau

>> Alissa Nalani Kuuipo Cateil and Brandt Takeichi Keola Izumo

>> Marissa Lu Chang and Victor Wai Tak Tsoi

>> Jamari Bernard Cleveland and Ja’Naya Sharese Williams

>> Kristen Amber Corso and Marcus Alan Russell

>> Gary Lynn Deemer and Julie Anne Arndt

>> Antonio Cruz Derilo and Angelique Alexandria Lackey-Salazar

>> Victoria Nicole Lee Eng and Alexander William Beerman

>> Justin Lee Groomes and Brittany Shea Blevins

>> Matthew Scott Gross and Linh Thi Nguyen

>> Matthew Allen Heim and Carolyn Jayne Lee

>> Ambilos Iehsi Jr. and Clareen Hadley

>> Ezekiel Kekoamaikalanimai Baldwin Lau and Jenna Bleu Forti

>> Shane Patrick Lupi and Chelsa- Marie Kalina Okalani Kanani Cagulada

>> Kevin Theodore O’Keefe and Emily Ann Weisiger

>> Maureen Alison Riley and Wesley Alan Pollard

>> Robert Kirk Germaine Ruegsegger and Alicia Kealoha Bonifacio

>> Jordan Ashleigh Sanders and Emmanuel David de Sagun

>> Georjianne Nicolai Domingo Santiago and Yves Tristan Ramos Ortiz

>> Abram Jacob Shaw and Amy Elizabeth Hagedorn

>> Irene Joyce Shaw and David Allen Pomarenski

>> Wilbur Sherman Smith III and Carla Danette Cordell

>> Shelby Rose Henderson Smout and Justin Robert Vinall

>> Lyndelle Idamae Kanoelani Sosene-Muaava and Owen Joshua Pangelinan Sablan

>> Larry Pua Stevens Jr. and Dawn Marie Williams

>> Ashley Ann Trein and Eric Lee Snyder

>> Eryn Emily Usrey and Vance Ruben Uribe

>> Shawan Demoney Wright and Heather Anne Hewitt

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Jan. 21-27

>> Ivy Layne Adair

>> Ariannah Abiodun Agboola

>> Evelyn Rose Balderrama

>> Dagny Thora Barney

>> Charlotte Estela Bruce

>> Zaydee Estelle Mangubat Bucasas

>> Evangeline Noelani Burnham

>> Hudson Kai Clark

>> Jett William Concepcion

>> Kokes Pete Cuevas Jr.

>> Laney Grace Culver

>> Arnel Belmoro Yamate Dela Cruz Jr.

>> Charles George Doussett

>> Makena Rain Lewie Edwards

>> Jhené U‘ilani Ferrer

>> Jordyn Ann Flores

>> Jesus Raul Gomez

>> Isaiah Lewis Kaleialohaikapomaika‘i Helge

>> Aisley Joy Henckel

>> Lucas William Horvat

>> Alijah Jane House

>> Wade Ryan jensen

>> Luna Summer Knecht

>> Andrew Kalaemakani Masakatsu Koide

>> Ratu Phoenix Ilaitia Komaisavai

>> Evelyn Marie Kotlar

>> Lando Jisung Lee

>> Kai Kenji Lessary

>> Warren-Iokepa Spencer-Kawika Mariano-Hardy

>> Aleiah Manamea Maugaotega

>> Atticus David McFadden

>> Payge Keakahaimakani Medeiros

>> Reef Kauakolowaooka‘ala Sallas Mielke

>> Kolt Kalino‘okekukunaokala Kaninau Montizor

>> Ezra Tadashi Yamanaka Navarro

>> Jett Hayze Kahuoka‘a‘awa Nozawa

>> Jemma Narni-Rai Oliver

>> Nathaniel Kaleiola‘onapualanieho‘onanikahonua Pa‘alani

>> Princess Joy Biacan Reyes

>> Acelyn Marie Aliviado santiago

>> Kay Ellis Shimoji

>> Keaomaikahaku Luke Teaito Tavares

>> Zhaydric Ted Bueno Velasco

>> Kiele Mapuana I Ka Malu O Ka Lani Sho Ernest Vierra-Villanueva

>> Nico Kai Weeks

>> Albie Bertil Thomas Ho‘omanawanui Werjefelt