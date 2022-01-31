Man, 58, critically injured in alleged Iwilei robbery

A 58-year-old man sustained a stab wound to his abdomen in an alleged robbery in Iwilei Friday night.
The robbery occurred at about 10 p.m. where a male suspect allegedly assaulted the victim during the course of committing theft, police said.
Emergency Medical Service personnel responded to an area near Lowe’s on Pacific Street where they treated the victim and took him in critical condition to a hospital.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests at this time.
