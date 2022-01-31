Maui County to distribute free COVID-19 home test kits Tuesday

The Hawaii Department of Health and Maui County will be distributing free COVID-19 home test kits Tuesday afternoon at the War Memorial Stadium parking lot in Wailuku, according to officials.

The drive-thru distribution takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who are interested should enter from Kanaloa Avenue near the Ichiro “Iron” Maehara Baseball Stadium, and wear face coverings when approaching the distribution tents, officials said. The event is drive-thru only, with no walk-ups allowed.

During the distribution, Lunalilo and Liholiho streets will be restricted to residential traffic.

“We are pleased to partner with the State Department of Health in helping with the distribution of these test kits,” Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said in a news release. “We hope to provide for residents who are displaying COVID-19 symptoms and are unable to go to a test site. In using the self-test kit, if the result is positive, you should contact your primary care physician and isolate.”

Six self-test kits will be given out per vehicle, with each kit containing one antigen home test. Results should be available in 15 minutes.

Officials said the test kits are also being distributed to nonprofit partners and to remote communities in Hana, Molokai and Lanai.

More information on COVID-19, including a test site finder, is available at hawaiicovid19.com.