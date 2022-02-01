Hawaii sees 1,068 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 220,356

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 1,068 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 220,356 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,181.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 873 fatalities on Oahu, 164 on Hawaii island, 108 on Maui, 22 on Kauai, two on Molokai and 12 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

Hawaii Department of Health investigators find out the vaccination status of each positive case after the fact, which is why those statistics are not included side by side in the daily case counts, officials have previously said.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 882,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 74.3 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count includes 727 new cases on Oahu, 140 on Hawaii island, 153 on Maui, 28 on Kauai, one on Molokai, five on Lanai and 14 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The daily infection tally is usually from cases reported to the state two days earlier.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 154,279 on Oahu, 23,606 on Hawaii island, 26,157 on Maui, 9,851 on Kauai, 863 on Molokai and 547 on Lanai. There are also 5,053 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 37,799 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 4,081.

By island, Oahu has 25,636 active cases, the Big Island has 4,231, Maui has 4,975, Kauai has 2,606, Molokai has 153 and Lanai has 198.

Hawaii health officials said the state’s electronic data collection system for cases has become so overwhelmed by the number of test results that it stopped processing negative test results beginning Jan. 16. The move should provide a more accurate daily count of positive cases, officials said, but the change means that the state will not be able to calculate the case positivity rate.

The state’s 7-day average infection count is 1,838 and its seven-day average positivity rate is 12.5%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 1,198, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,722,436 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 7,864 from a day earlier.

Health officials say that 74.9% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, 82.1% have received at least one dose, and 34.8% have received a third dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,618 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalizations reported today.

Thirty-two hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,586 hospitalizations within the state, 4,244 have been on Oahu, 702 on Maui, 514 on the Big Island, 110 on Kauai, 11 on Molokai and five on Lanai.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.