Ocean Safety makes 28 rescues on Oahu’s North Shore

Honolulu Ocean Safety made 28 rescues and more than 4,000 preventative actions on Oahu’s North Shore today.

Ocean Safety reported that a majority of the rescues were made by watercraft operators in the Sunset Beach area.

The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning today for the north and west shores of many of the state’s islands, including Oahu.

NWS reported a west northwest swell generating “dangerous surf heights of 22 to 26 feet for north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui.”

Entering the water could result in “significant injury or death.”

The warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.