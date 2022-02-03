Rainbow Warriors suffer 1st loss in Big West basketball

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team’s seven-game winning streak came to an end with tonight’s 64-59 road loss to UC Riverside in SRC Arena.

The Rainbow Warriors fell to 7-1 in the Big West, but remain atop the league standings, tied with Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State.

Callum McRae and Zyon Pullin each scored 19 points for the Highlanders, who used a 6-0 run to take a 55-52 lead with 3:50 to play.

UH’s Jerome Desrosiers drove the lane for an uncontested slam to close the ’Bows to 60-59 with 35 seconds to play. With 18.7 seconds left, UH guard Noel Coleman fouled Dominick Pickett. Pickett’s two free throw extended the Highlanders’ lead to 62-59.

JoVon McClanahan misfired on a 3-point attempt, and in the ensuing scramble it appeared Pickett was fouled with 6.5 seconds left. But the referees allowed Quinton Ford to shoot the free throws. He made both to end the scoring. Ford’s free throws were the only points by a UCR reserve in the game. UH had a 19-2 advantage in bench points.