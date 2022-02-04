Hawaii records 10 new coronavirus-related deaths, 1,192 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 10 new coronavirus-related deaths and 1,192 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,204 fatalities and 224,257 cases.

Eight of the latest deaths were on Oahu, one was on Maui and one was on Molokai. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 890 fatalities on Oahu, 164 on Hawaii island, 113 on Maui, 22 on Kauai, three on Molokai, and 12 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

Hawaii Department of Health investigators find out the vaccination status of each positive case after the fact, which is why those statistics are not included side by side in the daily case counts, officials have previously said.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 892,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 75.6 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count includes 699 new cases on Oahu, 186 on Hawaii island, 156 on Maui, 117 on Kauai, four on Molokai, two on Lanai and 28 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The daily infection tally is usually from cases reported to the state two days earlier.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 156,706 on Oahu, 24,071 on Hawaii island, 26,630 on Maui, 10,206 on Kauai, 881 on Molokai and 565 on Lanai. There are also 5,198 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 27,570 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 3,266.

By island, Oahu has 18,144 active cases, the Big Island has 3,358, Maui has 3,618, Kauai has 2,219, Molokai has 93 and Lanai has 138.

Hawaii health officials said the state’s electronic data collection system for cases has become so overwhelmed by the number of test results that it stopped processing negative test results between Jan. 16 and 30. The move should provide a more accurate daily count of positive cases, officials said, but the change means that the state will not be able to calculate the case positivity rate.

State health officials said the positivity rate for each county is currently unavailable. As of Jan. 31, state health officials are using an interim method to calculate the statewide positivity rate.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,673 have required hospitalizations, with 17 new hospitalizations reported today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.