Honolulu Fire Department finds 46-year-old woman hiker who was lost for six hours

The Honolulu Fire Department this evening used a rescue helicopter to find a hiker who had been lost for six hours.

A 46-year-old woman who intended to hike the Crouching Lion trial in Kaaawa had trouble finding the trial, the department reported.

A 911 call came in at 6:08 p.m., and the woman was found and airlifted to Swanzy Beach Park about one hour later. She was uninjured.