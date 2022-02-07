comscore Honolulu Fire Department finds 46-year-old woman hiker who was lost for six hours | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Honolulu Fire Department finds 46-year-old woman hiker who was lost for six hours

  • Today

The Honolulu Fire Department this evening used a rescue helicopter to find a hiker who had been lost for six hours.

A 46-year-old woman who intended to hike the Crouching Lion trial in Kaaawa had trouble finding the trial, the department reported.

A 911 call came in at 6:08 p.m., and the woman was found and airlifted to Swanzy Beach Park about one hour later. She was uninjured.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Groups sue Grand Wailea on Maui over lights that disorient seabirds

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up