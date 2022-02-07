comscore Police search for suspect after gun fired at vehicle in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police search for suspect after gun fired at vehicle in Waikiki

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a male suspect allegedly fired a handgun at a vehicle occupied by several people in Waikiki early Sunday.

The alleged shooting occurred in the 400 block of Nahua Street at about 4 a.m.

Police said at least one bullet hit the vehicle occupied by at least five people with ages ranging from 17 to 49. It’s unclear at this time how many gunshots were fired.

There were no injuries reported.

Police said the suspect then fled in a dark-colored sedan.

The suspect and victims are not known to one another.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.

