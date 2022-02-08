Hawaii sees 533 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 227,817

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 533 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 227,817 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,226.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 900,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 76.4 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count includes 357 new cases on Oahu, 72 on Hawaii island, 52 on Maui, 38 on Kauai two on Lanai and 12 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The daily infection tally is usually from cases reported to the state two days earlier.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.