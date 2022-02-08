This combo creates an irresistible snack

Combine cheddar and Parmesan with scallions for an irresistible cookie with drinks — and for anytime snacking.

Cheddar Cheese Coins

Ingredients:

• 3/4 cup all-purpose flour, plus more for surfaces

• 1 cup extra-sharp cheddar, finely shredded

• 1/3 cup Parmesan, freshly grated

• 3/4 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1/4 teaspoon paprika

• 5 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed

• 1/3 cup scallions, finely chopped

• 2-3 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds, for coating (optional)

Directions:

In the bowl of a food processor, combine flour, both cheeses, black pepper, salt and paprika, and pulse until well combined and sandy, about 30 seconds. Add butter and scallions, and pulse just until well blended, about 30 seconds. Continue pulsing and drizzle in 2 tablespoons of ice-cold water just until the dough comes together.

Transfer dough to a lightly floured work surface and divide in half. Roll each half into a log that is 1 inch in diameter and about 12 inches long. If using sesame seeds, spread them onto the work surface and roll the log over the seeds until lightly coated. Wrap each piece of dough in plastic wrap and chill until firm, about 2 hours.

Place racks in upper and lower thirds of the oven and heat oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with aluminum foil.

Using a sharp knife, slice chilled logs into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Arrange them on the prepared sheets about 1/2 inch apart. Bake, switching the sheets from top to bottom and rotating halfway through, until golden and just firm, 23-25 minutes.

Let cookies cool on the baking sheets for 2 minutes, then transfer them onto wire racks to cool completely. Store cookies in an airtight container at room temperature overnight, then refrigerate for up to 1 week. To recrisp after refrigerating and serve warm, heat in a 350-degree oven for 5 minutes.

Total time: 50 minutes, plus 2 hours’ chilling; makes about 5 dozen cookies.