Seniors are using cannabis more than ever before

TAMPA, Fla. >> Marvin Yeoman, 74, had tried cannabis as a young adult, but for his wife it was new.

“I never, never, ever even thought about marijuana when I was growing up — never in college, as a young adult or as a middle-aged adult,” said Rene Yeoman, 71. “It was just not even something that was on my radar.”

The Land O’ Lakes residents had both undergone recent major surgeries, so they gave in to their daughter’s suggestion to use the drug to treat chronic pain.

Rene Yeoman discovered she liked how edibles helped her sleep through the night and avoid the use of other medications.

And as seniors the couple is in good company.

“When I go to the dispensary, there are more elderly people in there than there are young people,” said Marvin Yeoman.

Cannabis use is on the rise among older adults.

In 2021 the proportion of adults 65 or older who reported recent cannabis use jumped by 18%, according to the 2020 National Survey of Drug Use and Health released in November, rising from 5.1% in 2019 to 6% in 2020.

The spike comes on the heels of a steady trend of increased cannabis use among seniors over the past five years.

What’s more, in 2020 more older adults also reported using cannabis sometime in their lifetime — a jump from roughly 32% to 36% — signaling a possible cultural shift in older adults’ willingness to open up about past tokes.

“It’s accepted now,” Marvin Yeoman said. “You used to have to sneak in the back alley to purchase it, but now you can just walk right into the store and buy it, just like you would go to Publix or Winn-Dixie.”

In Florida, people with a medical marijuana card can legally purchase THC products throughout the state.

Both Marvin and Rene Yeoman have one. While they said it’s expensive to renew — costing a few hundred dollars every eight months — obtaining a card was simple.

“They ask you a few questions, you fill out paperwork on if you’ve had surgery or any pain, and then the doctor reviews it,” said Marvin Yeoman. “Nine times out of 10, you’re going to qualify.”

Rene Yeoman has cut back on her prescription drugs.

“I’ve been on just about everything, for either migraines or my back or whatever,” she said. “We don’t like to take those heavy medications, of which you can become addicted, you know? With the edibles, you just kind of seem to just relax.”

Trulieve, which is one of the leading cannabis providers in Florida, offers a 10% Senior Sunday discount to customers over the age of 55.

It declined to provide data on the proportion of its clientele in this age range, but a spokesperson said that “seniors represent a large percentage of registered patients in Florida” and that in recent years the company has seen “an upward trend in cannabis use among seniors.”

“We’ve found that, more than almost any other audience, seniors are incredibly receptive to cannabis and its medicinal benefits,” said Valda Coryat, the company’s chief marketing officer.

More research is needed on the impacts of cannabis use on older adults.

Dr. Juan Sanchez-Ramos, a researcher and professor of neurology at the University of South Florida, said studies show cannabis might help reduce symptoms like insomnia and irritability in Alzheimer’s patients, improve motor symptoms from Parkinson’s, diminish arthritic pain and combat sleep disorders — conditions that are all common among older adults.

But too high a dose of THC can cause confusion and short-term memory problems in older adults, said Sanchez-Ramos. And since CBD in excess doses can also interact with the metabolism of other drugs in the system, it’s important for potential users to consult with their doctor before trying cannabis products.

“THC is safe for older people and won’t cause confusion or disorientation at modest and low doses,” he said. “But it should be definitely supervised by a physician. If your physician has no experiences with cannabinoids and your condition, I would try to find a medical cannabis expert who does.”

Sanchez-Ramos said he still recommends more traditional treatments first.

“This is basically an alternative treatment for when individuals aren’t doing well with the standard pharmaceuticals,” he said. “In some people it may be actually much better, but it isn’t the first thing that comes to mind.”

The Yeomans are pleased with their results.

“It should be legal, really,” said Rene Yeoman. “It’ll cut out a lot of the big pharma money that’s going into producing drugs like opioids.”