Hawaii records 7 new coronavirus-related deaths, 519 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported seven new coronavirus-related deaths and 519 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,233 fatalities and 228,336 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 903,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 76.7 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count includes 323 new cases on Oahu, 54 on Hawaii island, 53 on Maui, 33 on Kauai, four on Molokai, three on Lanai and 49 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The daily infection tally is usually from cases reported to the state two days earlier.

