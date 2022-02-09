comscore Lost hiker rescued on Kealia Trail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
  • By Star-Advertiser staff
Honolulu firefighters rescued a 51-year-old hiker who got lost on Kealia Trail this evening.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at around 6:40 p.m. about a lost hiker on the trail above the Dillingham Field. The hiker, a 51-year-old man, “became disoriented while he was hiking” although reported that he was not injured.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at just after 7 p.m. and using HFD’s Air 1 helicopter, located the hiker above the field. He was then lifted onto the helicopter and taken to safety.

The hiker declined medical attention.

