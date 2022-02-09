Lost hiker rescued on Kealia Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a 51-year-old hiker who got lost on Kealia Trail this evening.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at around 6:40 p.m. about a lost hiker on the trail above the Dillingham Field. The hiker, a 51-year-old man, “became disoriented while he was hiking” although reported that he was not injured.
Firefighters arrived on the scene at just after 7 p.m. and using HFD’s Air 1 helicopter, located the hiker above the field. He was then lifted onto the helicopter and taken to safety.
The hiker declined medical attention.
