Hawaii records 6 new coronavirus-related deaths, 1,195 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported six new coronavirus-related deaths and 1,195 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,239 fatalities and 229,531 cases.

Three of the latest deaths were on Oahu and three were on Maui. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 913 fatalities on Oahu, 168 on Hawaii island, 120 on Maui, 23 on Kauai, three on Molokai and 12 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

Hawaii Department of Health investigators find out the vaccination status of each positive case after the fact, which is why those statistics are not included side by side in the daily case counts, officials have previously said.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 906,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 76.9 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count includes 815 new cases on Oahu, 131 on Hawaii island, 101 on Maui, 108 on Kauai, nine on Lanai and 31 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The daily infection tally is usually from cases reported to the state two days earlier.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 159,976 on Oahu, 24,800 on Hawaii island, 27,164 on Maui, 10,709 on Kauai, 895 on Molokai and 594 on Lanai. There are also 5,393 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 17,107 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 1,158.

Health officials counted a daily average of 859 new cases in today’s tally, for aN 8.4% statewide average positivity rate. The seven-day average for Oahu is 551 cases with a 7.8% positivity rate, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,807 have required hospitalizations, with nine new hospitalizations reported today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.