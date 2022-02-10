Police seek help in finding Kohala man missing since 2014

Hawaii County police are renewing their request for information concerning a Kohala man who disappeared eight years ago.

Jonathan Riveira was 38 years old when he was last seen at a Hawi home on Jan. 12, 2014.

He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 145 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or reach Detective Carrie Akina at 808-326-4646, ext. 277 or carrie.akina@hawaiicounty.gov.

Anonymous tipsters may call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.