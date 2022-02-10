VIDEO: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announces relocation of River of Life Mission’s public feeding operation

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Regarding the new locations, River of Life Mission Board President Rann Watumull said they’re a work in progress. “We don’t have exact locations yet. We have many possibilities we are exploring, working with the community groups, working with the city, working with IHS and others to identify that would be the most appropriate,” he said.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is scheduled to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to announce the relocation of River of Life Mission’s public feeding operation from Chinatown to several new hubs on Oahu.

Speakers include Honolulu City Councilmember Carol Fukunaga, Department of Community Services Director Anton Krucky and River of Life Mission Board President Rann Watumull.

