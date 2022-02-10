Long Beach State goes on late run to hand Hawaii its 3rd straight loss

The Long Beach State men’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 10 games Thursday with a 73-66 victory over Hawaii, but not before fighting off a tenacious rally by the host Rainbow Warriors at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

LBSU scored 21 of the last 34 points after Hawaii, which trailed by 12 in the first half, finally took the lead with 6:49 left.

Aboubacar Traore led the Beach with 17 points, as LBSU improved to 9-1 in the Big West and 14-9 overall. With its third-straight loss, UH fell to 6-3 and 11-8.

Hawaii’s Noel Coleman led all scorers with 22 points and Jerome Desrosiers added 16.

LBSU went on a 12-point run early in the game and led 14-5 and 28-23 at halftime against the only team that has beaten them in Big West competition this season.

UH battled back slowly, and finally retook the lead on Jovon McClanahan’s fastbreak layup, making it 53-52 with 6:49 left. But LBSU controlled the game the rest of the way.

Hawaii hosts Cal State Fullerton on Saturday. The Titans are 7-2 in the conference.