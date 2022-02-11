comscore Public can help shape new surf contest rules | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Public can help shape new surf contest rules

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Jenn Marr, left, Betty Depolito, Kelly Kennelly, and Carol Philips. Article is re equity for women surfers in North Shore competitions, especially at Pipeline.

    Jenn Marr, left, Betty Depolito, Kelly Kennelly, and Carol Philips. Article is re equity for women surfers in North Shore competitions, especially at Pipeline.

As the curtain lifted on the North Shore’s winter wave season, female surfers stole the show with no-holds charging, wipeouts and glorious tube rides in big, gnarly conditions at Banzai Pipeline, where they competed in storied contests that included them for the first time. Read more

