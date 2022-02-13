Honolulu firefighters airlift hiker lost on Friendship Garden Trail in Kaneohe

A hiker was rescued on Friendship Garden Trail in Kaneohe today after getting lost for about three hours.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call to rescue the 57-year-old man at 2:32 p.m. The hiker was not injured.

Five rescue units staffed with 16 personnel responded to prepare an air rescue from the YWCA Kokokahi facility landing zone after HFD got more information from the man.

The hiker was alone on the Friendship Garden Trail when he got lost. He was hiking for about three hours before an emergency call was made.

An HFD aerial search team made visual contact with the man at 3:16 p.m. near Kapaa Quarry. A rescue specialist made contact with the man to confirm he was not injured, then HFD’s Air 1 airlifted both to the landing zone at 3:25 p.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department advises hikers to bring their cell phones and to pack a back-up battery that, “can be a lifesaver.” The department also wants those who are seeking help to stay put to make it easier for rescue personnel to locate them and decrease the chances of getting into a more dangerous situation.