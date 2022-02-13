Vital Statistics: Feb. 4 to Feb. 10, 2022

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Feb. 4-10
>> Amy Elitia Bean and Wesley Clifford Neal
>> Jessica Devon Brooks and Jesus Matthew Ortiz
>> Dylan Michael Brussman and Mariah Savannah Arellano
>> Matthew Edward Buecker and Lucy Ann Strobel
>> Mario Bert Casinas Jr. and Risa Hirayama
>> Laura Kau’iokalani Chang and Craig Joseph Akira Yoneshige
>> Omair Rafiq Chaudry and Tanya Farzeen Mian
>> Joshua James Davis and Magen Elise Cisneros
>> Castle Lopaka Deering and Porsha-Anne Ka’uloa Perez-Damaso
>> Nicklaus Jerome Dotzenrod and Ashley Nicole Strenke
>> Rachel Naomi Elkin and Christopher Ahn
>> Brent Kenneth Faulkner and Holly Ann Russell
>> Tyler Hank Flowers and Ashley Nicole Pangelinan
>> Kananiokaaina Charlee Giddens and Robert Kaohuokalani Holbron
>> Rebecca Dean Grove and Eddie Olen Terrell
>> Alton Shih Han and Maya Heipo‘ala Tsark Uemoto
>> Kenneth Lewis Hight and Stephanie Denise Whatley
>> James Dewey Hocking and Martha Lou White
>> Janeth Guiral Jackson and Pawan Kumar
>> Michael Obias Jennings and Maria Concepcion Figueroa Tanedo
>> David Paul Jordan and Rachel Le Oyama
>> Kekai Alexander Kahalepuna and Allyson Anuenue Affonso
>> Jaclyn Rene Kappes and Kristopher Charles Bunty
>> Loren Chuzo Kawamoto and Julie Kiyoko Hokama
>> Kaitlyn Elizabeth Kleemann and Robert Alan McCardle Jr.
>> Jennine Michelle Knelange and Irene Mokehana Sotelo
>> Natalia Krawczun and Marcin Jan Kownacki
>> Joshua Cameron Leggette and Jeane Michelle Croteau
>> Grayson Philip Levy and Shannan Akiko Yamamoto
>> Alexander Blay Lomibao and Jesrelle Dacuycuy Gascon
>> Mikayla Chantel Lysek and Matthew Kyle Powles
>> Chrisha Faye Andal Maniulit and Taylor Demetri Mitchell Bantag
>> Lauren Nicole Masden and Joshua Lee Hamrick
>> Kevin Dion McMillian and Destiny Brianna Riley
>> Omar David Mendez and Zeny Gabay Agas
>> Timothy Avery Morton and Jordan Grace Gabrielle Stowers
>> Giovonni Dante Parks and Emmeline Mina Turiano
>> Maria Kiarra Miguel Pascua and Chandler Mitchell
>> Zachary Daniel Pelletier and Jenna Lynne Greenleaf
>> Richard James William Philippe and Feng Yun Li
>> Damaris Elena Rivera and Derek Lamar Eaton
>> Samanta Rosas and Robinson Fabian Pinzon Morales
>> Jocellyn Leilani Ruiz and Jayson Reano Castillo
>> Clara Dawn Russell and Kandrie Ana Akalalokelani Martinez-Herring
>> Jeffrey Lynn Salyer and Theresa Marie McCoy
>> Evelin Fernanda Sayavedra and William Richard Boyer III
>> Jessica Ann Schagerl and Adrian Brian Reid-Cowell
>> Jacob Roy Kaponookalani Spencer and Alanna Sueko Kaaa
>> Daniel John Stelzer and Rebecca Lynn Farley
>> Arnold Gene Sterling and Carol Rivera Cortes
>> Caleb Sun and Aimee J. Madera Orozco
>> Michael Levi Sylva Jr. and Misti Kamalani Kaai
>> Jenna Nicole Thomassy and Chandler Shane Marsteller
>> Hunter Victor Ward and Nicole Margaret Crane
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Feb. 4-10
>> Noa Kealani Adsit
>> Mylo Kekoapilipohaikealoha Kawa‘akoa Amantiad
>> Marlen Kalea Bell
>> Ryleigh Victoria Bicoy
>> Jianni James Bowden
>> Kaiao Matan-Rey Pomaika‘iikaikakaulelekauikalani Camacho
>> Michael Fairley III
>> Roman Lee Foster
>> Sebastian Koa Galan-Bernard
>> Leilani Grace Hanson
>> Enrique Achilleus Harte
>> Emmanuel Joaquin Hartwell
>> Keilani Lynn Haskins
>> Ailah Brynn Ilikeaakale‘amealoha Hew-Len Dudoit
>> Kyra Elizabeth Holomalia
>> Indiana Raine Ioane
>> Calvary Rhodes Isham
>> Catalina Ismailov-Alcauter
>> Kenji Julian Iwamasa
>> Keakaikawai Kimo Kamana
>> Bobbi Hotaru Koyama
>> Kingzen Zachariah Ku‘ulikohiwahiwa Kane Kula Tau Dolfo Kuewa
>> Jamesyn Makanikoa Kittisak Kurisu-Cabral
>> Liam Kaikane Yoshiro Levi-Bastardo
>> Natasha Inez Elaine Lodrini
>> Lucille Lynn Losole
>> Blake Kumao Maekawa
>> Azusa Aria Masden
>> Brielle Nanea McDonald
>> Jett Davis Mirt
>> Turoa-Shinehah Sinapati Moe
>> Finn Fletcher Moody
>> Jovanna Kawailani‘kepua O Pu‘uwai Naniho Naihe
>> Elyanna Marie Nye-Locke
>> Kaiakea Hui Cao Parker
>> Harper-Nicole Kekaheawainonohe Mari Miyataki Renfro
>> Charlotte Rose Kanoemalie Rubin
>> Alexander James Rust
>> Elisabeth Rose Schultz
>> Orion Otis Kainakapililehua Magalei Silvira-Wong
>> Logan La‘akea Tavares Sonomura
>> Nemesio Quinncen Toaiva
>> Cairo Dash Soriano Viyar
>> Joshua-Allan Heuaponiekahemaili‘ili‘iokalani Welch-Castillo
>> Lielle Corinne Wheeler
>> Princeton Kayodé Williams
>> Elliot Jasper Wilson
>> Ronin John Ikaika Yuen
