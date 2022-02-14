comscore Hawaii Police Department asking for help in locating missing 16-year-old boy, Kula Ahuna, last seen at Hawaiian Paradise Park in Puna | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Police Department asking for help in locating missing 16-year-old boy, Kula Ahuna, last seen at Hawaiian Paradise Park in Puna

Hawaii Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Kula Ahuna is described as 5-foot-6 Hawaiian with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at Hawaiian Paradise Park in Puna Jan. 8 and was last living with a relative who has since died.

If you have information that might help in locating the boy, call 911 or contact the police dispatch at (808) 935-3311.

