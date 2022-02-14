Hawaii Police Department asking for help in locating missing 16-year-old boy, Kula Ahuna, last seen at Hawaiian Paradise Park in Puna

Hawaii Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.
Kula Ahuna is described as 5-foot-6 Hawaiian with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at Hawaiian Paradise Park in Puna Jan. 8 and was last living with a relative who has since died.
If you have information that might help in locating the boy, call 911 or contact the police dispatch at (808) 935-3311.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.