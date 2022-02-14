Honolulu police investigate alleged massage parlor robbery

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged robbery at a massage parlor in Honolulu Sunday.
The robbery occurred in the 1600 block of Kalauokalani Way at about 2:45 p.m.
Police said a masked male suspect entered the establishment, brandished a handgun and demanded money. The suspect also took computer products from employees before he fled the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.
The suspect was wearing a black mask and black clothing at the time.
