Honolulu police investigate alleged massage parlor robbery

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged robbery at a massage parlor in Honolulu Sunday.

The robbery occurred in the 1600 block of Kalauokalani Way at about 2:45 p.m.

Police said a masked male suspect entered the establishment, brandished a handgun and demanded money. The suspect also took computer products from employees before he fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.

The suspect was wearing a black mask and black clothing at the time.