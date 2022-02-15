Sewage spill into Kaneohe Bay traced to leaking septic tank

The Hawaii Department of Health is warning the public to avoid the waters of Kaneohe Bay near 47-048 Kamehameha Highway due to an ongoing wastewater discharge.

DOH lists the cause of the sewage spill as a leaking septic tank at the property.

An earlier wastewater discharge advisory warning the public to avoid Kailua Bay waters near the Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s water reclamation facility also remains in place.

That advisory, issued last week, reported that discharge from the facility exceeded permitted fecal indicator bacterial levels, and that warning signs had been posted in affected areas.

The public is advised to remain out of affected waters until further notice.