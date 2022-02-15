Woman in critical condition after reported assault at Kapolei police station

A woman is in critical condition after an assault at the Kapolei police station this evening.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that the woman, estimated to be 45-50 years old, was assaulted at 1100 Kamokila Blvd., the address of the Honolulu Police Department’s Kapolei station.

EMS did not say when the assault took place, but reported it at around 8:30 p.m. Personnel treated the woman at the scene and transported her to a hospital.

No additional information was provided. HPD was not immediately available for comment on this story.