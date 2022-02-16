Firefighters rescue stranded kayaker, 29, from islet off Lanikai

Honolulu firefighters rescued a stranded kayaker from the northern islet of the Mokulua Islands — or Moku Nui — off of Lanikai early this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call from the man at 2:22 a.m. The kayaker, 29, said he had set out at about 8 p.m. from Kailua Beach Park on Tuesday, then beached his kayak on the shore of the islet to take a break.

After his 20-minute break, however, he discovered the kayak was gone.

Five units with approximately 16 personnel responded, with first arriving on scene at 2:36 a.m. Firefighters at the Lanipo Beach Access in Lanikai were able to see where the stranded kayaker was via his cellphone light.

The kayaker was in cell phone contact with responding units, but only had 17% left on his battery.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted the kayaker to a landing zone at Lanikai Community Park at 3:17 a.m. He was not injured and declined medical attention.